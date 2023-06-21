Fines and immobilizations for those who did not renew

The law is clear, Huilenses who did not carry out the process of renewing their driver’s license, which had a term until June 20, may be subject to an infraction, a B02 infraction of article 131, where they must pay a fine of $309,336. . What should you do now?

By: Gloria Camargo

As of Tuesday, June 20, the deadline to renew the driver’s license in the country has expired. Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Transportation has announced that as of June 21 the traffic authorities will impose subpoenas and immobilize vehicles that have not renewed their license, which will lead to a fine of $309,336.

In accordance with the provisions of the National Traffic Code, driving a vehicle with an expired driver’s license is considered a B02 offense, which corresponds to the aforementioned fine.

However, according to the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT), until May only 554,415 licenses had been renewed out of a total of 4,628,609 covered by Law 2161 of 2021. This means that 4,074,194 still need to be renewed. licences, a figure that has not decreased as expected.

Regarding the distribution of licenses pending renewal, 76% belongs to motorcyclists, 24% corresponds to private vehicles and approximately 1% is related to public service, according to data provided by the Ministry of Transportation on its website. Web.

In the department of Huila, it was recently reported that there are 116,000 unrenewed licenses, which represents an additional challenge for local authorities in terms of control and road safety.

In Neiva, traffic controls have been intensified in recent days.

There is no more term:

According to the Vice Minister of Transportation, Carlos Eduardo Enríquez, the possibility of giving an extension in relation to the resocialization of drivers and obtaining driving licenses is not contemplated.

“Since the beginning of its mandate, the Government has been persistent in the task of raising awareness and calls for attention. They consider that the country’s drivers have been given enough time to comply with the established requirements, ”he noted.

And he added that during the recent festive bridge, there was a worrying increase in traffic accidents, some of which involved drivers without the corresponding license.

According to Enríquez, it is considered that drivers have been given adequate time to comply with the established requirements.

What’s coming:

If the change of the document is not carried out, the vehicle owner risks receiving a fine or facing the immobilization of his car. It is important to bear in mind that, although the deadline for renewal of the transit license expires on June 20, it is still possible to approach the city’s mobility agency to carry out this procedure. However, it is recommended to refrain from driving if the renewal has not been carried out.

According to the Traffic Code, driving with an expired license results in a B02 infraction of article 131. This implies the payment of a fine amounting to $309,336, in addition to the possibility of immobilizing the vehicle, which entails an additional cost. .

It is important to note that driving without having a traffic license constitutes an even more serious offense. In this case, the sanction corresponds to a fine of 30 days of the current minimum monthly salary, which is equivalent to 1,160,000 pesos in the year 2023. This infraction is classified as D1.

To whom it applies:

Those who had their driver’s license expire between January 1 and 31, 2022, were initially granted a period of two years to be able to continue driving with the expired document, thanks to Law 2161 approved by Congress.

It is important for citizens to verify if their driving license is covered by Law 2161. If it is not, they must renew it according to the expiration date indicated on the back of the document. To check the expiration of the license, you can access the query by identity document on the page: www.runt.com.co/consultaCiudadana/#/consultaPersona.

Carlos Eduardo Enríquez, Vice Minister of Transportation.

Steps to renew:

To renew the driver’s license, it is necessary to comply with a series of requirements and procedures. First of all, the applicant must be registered in the Single National Transit Registry (Runt), which guarantees its registration and monitoring in the system.

In addition, it is essential to be safe and secure for fines and violations of traffic regulations, which can be verified on the Simit website, where you can validate the account statement and ensure that you do not have outstanding debts.

Once the situation of peace and safety is confirmed, the next step is to approach a Driver Recognition Center (CRC) to pay the fees for the procedure and take the corresponding exams.

Finally, once the exams have been passed and the processing fees have been paid, the applicant must go to the transit agency of their city to proceed with the renewal of the driver’s license.

There, the payment of the values ​​stipulated for the procedure will be made, which amounts to $106,700 for automobiles and $182,800 for motorcycles. It is important to take into account that the renewal does not have to be carried out in the same place where the license was obtained, since this procedure can be carried out in any Transit Agency of the department.

Drivers who are caught driving without a license or license renewal could be subject to vehicle immobilization.

To not forget

To renew the driving pass, it is essential that it be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT). To obtain this information, you must visit the website www.runt.com.co, where you will find the necessary details. In some transit secretariats in the country or service centers in the capital, it will be necessary to schedule a prior appointment through the corresponding web pages of each entity.

If you want to obtain a driver’s license in digital format, you can also go to the corresponding transit authority, where information on how to obtain it and its cost will be provided.

Once the digital license has been obtained, it will be available on the web portal www.gov.co. To access it, it is necessary to have previously registered on the site. You must select the ‘Citizen folder’ option, then click on ‘My categories’ and finally on ‘Digital driving license’.

It is important to verify that the information recorded on the digital driver’s license matches that of the physical document. Both the digital and the physical license will be valid for ten years for private vehicles and three years for public service vehicles.

The applicant must be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (Runt).

