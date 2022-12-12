Listen to the audio version of the article

Italians are used to getting fines, as they receive tens of millions a year. They are a little less accustomed to paying them, because the collection rate fluctuates around an average 45%, the result of very strong fluctuations from North to South. This is why the fate of the proceedings still to be paid is destined to occupy an important part in the debates on the “fiscal truce” introduced by the maneuver for next year.

Debates that in the case of fines will be developed at a local level, because the intention of the government is to entrust decisions on cancellations and discounts to the mayors: therefore placed at the crossroads between granting cancellation or a facilitated definition depending on the case, angering those who pay the fines, or maintaining a hard line, and taking the accusation of not exploiting the opportunity of the “generosity” offered by the government.

Whatever the mayor’s choice, discussion is guaranteed. Also because the question concerns practically all Italians. Entering the data of the so-called collection warehouse in search of the fines made by the municipal police and lying there is not easy. But the key figures can be reconstructed by clambering through the available data.

ITALY OF MUNICIPAL SANCTIONS Loading…

Out of the 19 billion municipal credits present in the arrears of the national collection agent, the fines are worth just under 8 billion, i.e. a generous 40%. Between the original penalty, interest and sums added over time, each of the roles present in this avalanche stands at around 180 euros. The mountain, therefore, accumulates over 42 million minutes waiting for satisfaction. What will become of them?

Word to individual Municipalities

The choice, it was said, should be up to the individual Municipalities on the basis of the corrections to the budget law that are being prepared by the Ministry of the Economy. The most favorable hypothesis for the motorist reluctant to pay is that of the excerpt, which on the tax authorities will concern the files up to a thousand euros entrusted between 2011 and 2015. In this condition there should be about 11 million reports, a quarter of the total arrears . For more recent ones, again along the lines of what will be foreseen for tax revenues, a cut in the amount could be recognized which at least eliminates default interest, given that fines are “sanctions” and therefore do not allow for the division between tax pay and penalty to be canceled which is instead typical of the other folders. The choice of mayors, however, will not be easy.