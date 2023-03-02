Because a piece of wood had jammed, the man from the Braunau district pressed and got his index finger into the saw blade. His finger was severed in the process, but the man still managed to make an emergency call himself.

The requested rescue workers took over the first aid and took the man to the hospital in Braunau.

