Fini, with the right in power near Palazzo Chigi

Fini, with the right in power near Palazzo Chigi

The right approaches power and Gianfranco Fini sees himself between Palazzo Chigi and Montecitorio. This is pure suggestion, in the hottest hours of the negotiations on the formation of the first government of the heirs of the MSI, the former leader of the National Alliance was spotted among the palaces of politics.

Officially there is no appointment on the agenda, Fini on the other hand has no desire to return to the front line. His break with the right, which today is represented by the Brothers of Italy, is total.

So much so that those who know him well spread certainties: “Gianfranco did not vote for Meloni”. A paradox, but only apparently, because FdI is basically an exit to the right of Berlusconi, the exact opposite of the operation that Fini attempted with Futuro e Libertà.

The plan failed, and now Fini at the age of 70 walks without responsibility in front of the palaces of politics.

