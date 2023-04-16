news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, APRIL 15 – Tanino Liberatore, father of Ranxerox, the cyborg-punk who revolutionized Italian comics, as well as one of the most famous international exponents among Italian cartoonists, will be in breaking latest news tomorrow for the finissage of his personal exhibition from title “Tanino Liberatore. Of bodies and fragments”, underway at the Clap Museum in the Adriatic capital. The appointment is at 16:30, when an exclusive guided tour will start, with the simultaneous signing of copies of the portfolio.



For tomorrow’s special occasion, the entrance ticket to the museum will in fact give access to a special guided tour of the exhibition: the curator Paola Damiano will accompany the visitors along the exhibition itinerary to explore the artistic world of Liberatore, who will be present to talk about himself and to sign some dedications.



Promoted by the Pescarabruzzo Foundation and CLAP Museum in collaboration with Comicon, the exhibition is a journey through over 100 works, of which more than 70 unpublished and never exhibited in Italy, with special sections dedicated to eros, to the legendary character Ranxerox, to the reinterpretation of Liberatore of superheroes and the artist’s relationship with music, history, poetry, to celebrate the genius of Liberatore, who was defined by Frank Zappa as “the Michelangelo of Comics”. Places are limited: the event is by reservation, writing to [email protected] Cash desk opens at 16:00.



Gaetano (known as Tanino) Liberatore has Abruzzo origins.



He was born in 1953 in Quadri (Chieti) and, before enrolling in the Faculty of Architecture at the Sapienza University of Rome, he studied at the artistic high school in breaking latest news, where he met Andrea Pazienza and the future designer Franco Perrotti, with whom he struck up a deep friendship . Cartoonist, illustrator, draftsman and painter, during his career he has enjoyed great success in Italy and abroad and won important awards.



He is the father of Ranxerox, the imaginary character protagonist of the homonymous comic series created by Stefano Tamburini. (HANDLE).

