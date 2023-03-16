Home News Finland expects to join NATO – Niinistö meets Erdogan
News

Finland expects to join NATO – Niinistö meets Erdogan

by admin
Finland expects to join NATO – Niinistö meets Erdogan

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday to discuss his country’s NATO accession. Finland expects Erdogan to announce his approval of Finland’s entry into NATO after months of delay.

The country would thus get the green light from Turkey ahead of its close Nordic partner Sweden. Finland’s admission could be ratified by parliament before Turkey’s May 14 elections.

Finland and Sweden had applied for NATO membership around ten months ago. 28 of the 30 current members have ratified their accession protocols, only Hungary and Turkey not yet. Ankara is blocking the accession with reference to an insufficient fight against “terrorist organizations” among the NATO candidates. These objections are primarily aimed at Sweden.

See also  The "San Martino 2022" in De Bettio and Bez

You may also like

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Porsche driver goes off the road and is...

Bourita: The Palestinian issue is a Moroccan priority

He attacked another citizen with a glass because...

Council of Europe reprimands Germany for fighting corruption

Quneitra.. The Independence Youth highlights the challenges that...

Have you been denied portability?

Classic of the day: The Flight of the...

The Federation of Associations of the Jerada Region...

Mural in the Remanso with French brushstrokes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy