Prime Minister Sanna Marin gave up after the parliamentary elections in Finland on Sunday. The leader of the coalition party, Petteri Orpo, is to take office.

Finland voted yesterday, Sunday. The previous prime minister, Sanna Marin, clearly lost the election a few days after the country’s accession to NATO, which she particularly pushed. Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party came third in the election. Both the Samlingspartiet (most comparable to the CDU) and the True Finns (comparable to the AfD) had more votes than Marin’s party after counting more than 95 percent of the votes late on Sunday evening.

The Coalition Party received the largest share of the vote with 20.6 percent, followed by the True Finns with 20.1 percent, ahead of the social democratic SDP with 19.9 percent. The entire political eco-socialist camp in Finland lost. The center (an eco-party) fell by 2.5 percent, the Finnish Greens by as much as 4.5 percent and the left-wing Alliance also lost 1.1 percent.

The clear winners in Finland are the national-conservative forces, which are now allowed to appoint the new government. There is a tradition in Finland that the largest party gets the chance to form a government first, and the leader of the coalition party, Petteri Orpo, has declared himself the winner: »You know what? It was a great victory,” Orpo said at the beginning of his speech on election night.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin has admitted that she was defeated: “Democracy has spoken, the Finnish people have cast their vote,” she says.