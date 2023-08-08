Finsocial: company with the best work environment

THE COMPANY Colombian Finsocial, achieved a new recognition that breaks all the schemes: being the best company to work for in Latin America, a new milestone that places it at the top of the best work climates on the continent and in the world. The company ranked first in the Best Workplaces in Latin America ranking, by Great Place to Work, in the Large Companies category, after a survey of two million employees from 32 Latin American countries, including Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

The firm, which evaluates the work environment, selected 125 organizations this year, results that represent the work experience of nearly three million employees in the region.

For Santiago BoteroCEO and founder of Finsocial, one of the reasons why the company surpasses itself over and over again is because all the warriors that are part of the organization see here a space full of growth opportunities where they do not work, you play to be number 1.

“Our warriors are my partners. I dream of being the person with the most partners in the country, which is why I am certain that a company generates value when it invests in people, who are the most important thing for an organization. A company generates value when it believes in gender equality, when it pays its employees the best it can pay, when it protects the environment, when it helps its human talent to achieve their personal and work goals. This is why Finsocial is today the best company in Latin America and the place where everyone wants to be”, said Botero.

In 2021 and 2022, Finsocial ranked first in the list of the best companies to work for in Colombia and this year, in addition, it obtained the best place to work for women in the country.