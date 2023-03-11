Home News Finsocial prepares securitization of payrolls
News

Finsocial prepares securitization of payrolls

by admin
Finsocial prepares securitization of payrolls

Finsocial announced that it is preparing, hand in hand with Pronus Capital, a program to securitize the payroll portfolio in the second market, for a value of $200,000 million that will be registered in the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC), for its negotiation in the secondary market.

In accordance with Santiago Botero, CEO and founder of Finsocial, the fintech from Barranquilla ratifies its commitment to the capital market, through securitization vehicles that will now be recurring. “It fills me with great satisfaction to share this new news that reaffirms our constant commitment to be generators of second chances and to directly support financial inclusion. With this enormous support from the sector, we will continue to help more Colombians in achieving their dreams”, highlighted the manager.

With this plan, the fintech is preparing to return to the stock market after its successful securitization for $50,000 million structured by Pronus Capital last year, the only one of its kind in the Second Market in the semester from June to December, and which received the support of the market in a situation of rising interest rates and in an inflationary macroeconomic environment worldwide.

For his part, Camilo Zea, CEO of Pronus, the structurer of the issue, comments that “Finsocial has had a sustained process of portfolio growth for several years and what we did in 2022 was to set up a first tranche of what will be a program for the permanent issuance of titles that will be a way of funding with the capital market, through securitizations in the second market, with institutional or professional investors”.

See also  The struggle for energy resources has just begun - Alessio Marchionna

The purpose, according to Zea, is for the program to be the vehicle to obtain financing of at least $200,000 million per year in accordance with Fintech expectations.

You may also like

Running away from courts is the height of...

IFRS specialization degree

Short track: Sighel wins gold and silver at...

PDM alliance is over, talks of many party...

Fire destroys kiosk bar on the seafront of...

He wanted to sit the President and the...

President of the Community Action Board in Pailitas...

Football: tribute from Sardinian rappers to Barella, blue...

Michigan State University gunman had been arrested for...

Casanare and Yopal under magnifying glass of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy