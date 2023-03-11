Finsocial announced that it is preparing, hand in hand with Pronus Capital, a program to securitize the payroll portfolio in the second market, for a value of $200,000 million that will be registered in the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC), for its negotiation in the secondary market.

In accordance with Santiago Botero, CEO and founder of Finsocial, the fintech from Barranquilla ratifies its commitment to the capital market, through securitization vehicles that will now be recurring. “It fills me with great satisfaction to share this new news that reaffirms our constant commitment to be generators of second chances and to directly support financial inclusion. With this enormous support from the sector, we will continue to help more Colombians in achieving their dreams”, highlighted the manager.

With this plan, the fintech is preparing to return to the stock market after its successful securitization for $50,000 million structured by Pronus Capital last year, the only one of its kind in the Second Market in the semester from June to December, and which received the support of the market in a situation of rising interest rates and in an inflationary macroeconomic environment worldwide.

For his part, Camilo Zea, CEO of Pronus, the structurer of the issue, comments that “Finsocial has had a sustained process of portfolio growth for several years and what we did in 2022 was to set up a first tranche of what will be a program for the permanent issuance of titles that will be a way of funding with the capital market, through securitizations in the second market, with institutional or professional investors”.

The purpose, according to Zea, is for the program to be the vehicle to obtain financing of at least $200,000 million per year in accordance with Fintech expectations.