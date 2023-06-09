Fiorello, I understand the controversy but Viva Rai2 is linked to via Asiago – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 JUNE – “I understand the neighbors who complain, really, I can’t blame them, and I’m sorry but I think Viva Rai2! can’t be done anywhere else”: Fiorello, guest of Tg2 Post with Biggio and Mauro Casciari, answered a question about the controversy related to the noise generated by the occupation of via Asiago and via Montello, in the Prati district in Rome, for the live broadcast of the show on Rai2 from 7.15 to 8 from Monday to Friday. It has been happening since December and someone still hasn’t digested the forced wake-up call every morning, with singing and dancing rehearsals even before the start of the broadcast, despite the attempt to reduce the volume with performances and audio return in the headphones without amplification for The guests. “I read a comment on social media from a person who said that I am making fun of the neighbors because I said that tomorrow, the last episode, will be their April 25th, but I didn’t want to be ironic, I really said that they will finally be able to sleep and it will be a liberation” Fiorello explained. On the other hand, he concluded, Viva Rai2! it was born there and, even if it is not a convenient location, “the first variety made on the street” will hardly find a home elsewhere.



If the problems are resolved and the program returns after the summer break, Fiorello is ready to repeat the experience of Viva Sanremo, at night, after the first four evenings of the festival, since he has already confirmed his presence for the last one as a guest on the Ariston stage. As for the decision of Amadeus, which tomorrow will be in the last episode of Viva Rai2! to close with Sanremo after the fifth consecutive edition, the showman joked about it: “Amadeus even after the first Festival told me it would be the last. I think that if Rai puts pressure on him for five minutes, he gives in”. (HANDLE).

