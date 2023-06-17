Fiorentina: Aquilani will coach Pisa, Saponara does not renew – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 17 – While waiting for their market to take off, Fiorentina say goodbye to Alberto Aquilani and Riccardo Saponara. The first, after training for five years in the Viola youth team, winning five trophies – three Italian Cups and two Super Cups – with the Viola Primavera and playing in various category finals (including the last one lost against Lecce for the Scudetto), will be the new coach of Pisa.



For the former Roma and Fiorentina midfielder it will be the first experience with a Serie B club: to accept it he prematurely terminated the contract that bound him to the Viola club for one more season while a two-year agreement is ready with the Nerazzurri.



Meanwhile, after 107 appearances and 11 goals, Saponara’s adventure in Viola has come to an end: no renewal for the player whose contract is about to expire. The confirmation of his farewell was given by himself today with a post on his Instagram profile. A message of thanks for the ”wonderful journey, certainly tortuous, but full of joys and satisfactions” in which he wanted to highlight how ”Florence entered my heart in an instant and every single moment lived in these six years it made a more mature man and a better player.



I proudly leaf through the last page of this chapter, aware that I have given my all to honor the colors of this city. Hugs to all. Purple force”. (HANDLE).

