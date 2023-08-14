Fiorentina: no interest in Bonucci – News

0
”Fiorentina is not interested in Leonardo Bonucci”. The denial comes directly from the purple club to silence the rumors fueled by a photo posted via Twitter by a newspaper in which the defender leaving Juventus was immortalized in a restaurant in Forte dei Marmi where Fiorentina sporting director Daniele was also present today Pradè, at lunch with the family.
