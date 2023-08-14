Home » Fiorentina: no interest in Bonucci – News
News

Fiorentina: no interest in Bonucci – News

by admin
Fiorentina: no interest in Bonucci – News

”Fiorentina is not interested in Leonardo Bonucci”. The denial comes directly from the purple club to silence the rumors fueled by a photo posted via Twitter by a newspaper in which the defender leaving Juventus was immortalized in a restaurant in Forte dei Marmi where Fiorentina sporting director Daniele was also present today Pradè, at lunch with the family.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Georgofili, non-carcinogenic Neapolitan pizza where more cooked - Food

You may also like

We evaluate the first part of the F1...

William ‘Chirry’ Ospina wants to jump from art...

SkyWeek August 13-19 | Top content! M3gan, Il...

Journalist will replace assassinated candidate in Ecuador

With a positive balance, the day of review...

Discovery of the diet of gladiators. They were...

How the tension is heightened by the possible...

Magnifier to works to drinking water and sanitation...

Deputy Director Su Xiaohong Conducts Research on High-Quality...

Lifeguard archaeologist by chance discovers a Roman amphora...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy