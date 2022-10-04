Beppe Fioroni does not send him to say. And he immediately traces the barrier line: «We didn’t close the Margherita, and they the DS, to get to this. I feel like I’ve wasted 20 years of my life. I will connect to the Management on Thursday but I am disappointed ». The former minister is one of those that the Democratic Party has ‘done’. As manager of the Margherita Organization he was in the management group that dissolved it in 2007. As a member of the ‘Committee of 45’ he was one of the constituents of the Democratic Party. «That October 14, 2008, how can I forget it … It makes an impression that of those 45, especially those who came from Margherita, there is no one left. Only me, in a critical position ». Fioroni, why is he so disappointed? “But because we have not done everything we have done to find ourselves allies of Fratoianni and Bonelli, exactly an expression of those areas that led us to make the Democratic Party to say ‘no more governments against’ after having come apart from the experience of the Union “. «And then this parable of the ‘wide field’: if it means joining, merging and applying to be gregarious of the 5 Stars, it means that the Democratic Party is no longer there. The Mélenchon experiment in France would be transplanted to Italy. Quite the opposite, in short, of what was the scenario that led to the birth of the ‘single party of reformists’ … I have invested a lot of my life in this and I try to make the last effort, but I am already seeing that my friends are going fast towards the Third Pole. It is a painful acknowledgment ».