Tradition respected on Colle del Nevegal. Despite the climatic difficulties of this winter, the Coca Bassa was open and at 6 pm the ski instructors started the classic torchlight procession which, every year, allows you to meet on the Colle to exchange greetings. A show attended by Belluno residents and vacationers, with the amazement of the children in the background to the applause that greeted the instructors of the Nevegal ski school upon their arrival at the foot of the Coca. (Perona video)

