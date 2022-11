A silo caught fire in the Garbelotto Parquet headquarters in Godega, just before 3pm. In the industrial area of ​​via Marco Polo, teams of the firefighters of Vittorio Veneto and Conegliano rushed, even with a ladder truck. The flames were fortunately limited to the silo and did not affect the shed. No injuries were registered, workers and personnel were evacuated and production stopped. Firefighters’ operations continued throughout the afternoon (Maccagnan video)

00:20