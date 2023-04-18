Home » Fire at Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport Terminal Building, Black Smoke Fills Departure Hall (Video) | Hangzhou | Xiaoshan Airport | Terminal Building | Fire | Black Smoke | Smoke
[Voice of Hope April 17, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Fu Ming) On the night of April 16, the T3 terminal of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport suddenly caught fire, and the entire waiting hall was filled with smoke. Passengers and staff panicked and ran away. The official report stated that the flight had ended at the time of the incident, and no one was trapped or injured in the incident.

According to the CCP’s official media reports, on the night of April 16, smoke appeared on Island H of Terminal T3 of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. The airport fire brigade arrived at the scene within 2 minutes and the smoke was brought under control in time. When the smoke came out, the flight for the day was over. No one was trapped or injured in the incident, and airport operations were not affected. The cause of the smoke is under investigation.

A video posted by a netizen showed that on the night of the 16th, black smoke suddenly rose from the departure hall of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, and more and more passengers rushed to evacuate. Fire engines rushed to the scene, and fire engines and police cars crowded the driveway outside the T3 terminal.

