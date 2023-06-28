Fire at the Lürssen shipyard in Lemwerder | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/28/2023 11:31 p.m

According to the police, the fire brigade quickly got the fire under control. (theme image)

A fire on the premises of the Lürssen shipyard in Lemwerder in the Wesermarsch district caused around 70,000 euros in damage on Wednesday. An employee was taken to a hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said. The fire started during welding work on a ship shell. Accordingly, sparks flew on a ventilation pipe made of plastic. After that, a gas distributor and a power distributor caught fire.

The hall and the ship’s shell were not affected by the fire, the spokesman said. According to the information, 95 firefighters with 22 emergency vehicles were on site.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Oldenburg | 06/29/2023 | 6:30 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

