Fire breaks out in Europa-Park

A fire broke out in Europa-Park on Monday afternoon. A huge column of smoke rose above the rides.

A column of black smoke and blazing flames in the middle of Europa-Park: the fire brigade went to the amusement park in Rust in the Ortenau district on Monday afternoon for a major operation.

As the police announced in the evening, around 4.40 p.m. a “local fire” was reported in the park. Around 6:10 p.m. it was said that the fire was being fought by a large number of fire brigades and was under control. Police and ambulance officers are also on duty. A helicopter also hovered over the area. Nothing is initially known about injured people.

The park shared in a statement on the short message service Twitter announced that “an incident had occurred at Europa-Park”. “We work closely with the responsible authorities and emergency services,” says the park management. The firefighting is ongoing, adjacent areas have been cleared. Overnight guests could return to the hotels in the evening. The park will reopen on Tuesday.

Fire filmed with a smartphone

Numerous videos and photos on Twitter show anxious park visitors filming the fire with their smartphones and reacting with irritation to the black smoke.

According to an eyewitness, the “Magic World of Diamonds” attraction is affected – where the Alpenexpress and the wild water course run, he told the dpa. Like the portal “20 minutes” reports that several explosions could also be heard. This was confirmed by an eyewitness “Black Forest Messengers”.

“Great tension” broke out among the visitors to the park. “We were then sent out of the park by a person,” she says. Visitors were asked to remain calm. Around 6 p.m., many people flocked to the exits. Panic did not arise.

However, long traffic jams formed on the roads surrounding the park. The police had to direct the traffic.

Mayor Kai-Achim Klare drove to the site and got an overview of the fire in Germany’s largest amusement park.

Last year, more than six million people came to the facility with roller coasters and other attractions in the Ortenau district near the German-French border – that was a record.

In May 2018, a fire in Europa-Park caused millions in damage. Seven emergency workers were injured. The fire had destroyed parts of the Holland and Scandinavia themed areas. A clothing store for employees, a restaurant and several halls burned down. Despite the accident, thousands of visitors came every day after that.

