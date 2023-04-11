Home News Fire brigade in Dortmund frees squirrels from manhole cover – news
Fire brigade in Dortmund frees squirrels from manhole cover – news

The woman quickly realized that she could not help. She carefully covered the animal with a scarf to calm it down and called the fire brigade. The crew of the alarmed fire engine lifted the manhole cover and tried to carefully free the frightened animal from the hole. However, this turned out to be quite complicated, since the squirrel did not show itself to be cooperative. In the end, however, the firefighters managed to free the animal.

It could not be clarified whether this is the same squirrel that had to be freed from the same situation four years ago.

