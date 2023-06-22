Fire consumed a house in the rural area of ​​Pitalito

The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structural fire emergency in the village of Aguadas.

The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly and efficiently to an emergency call for a structural fire in the village of Aguadas. The assigned crew immediately went to the scene with the M4 machine to provide their support.

Upon arriving at the site, a command post was established in the machine and a fire could be witnessed in a house built with bahareque, guadua and a clay tile roof. Quick joint action with the community, which was already controlling the fire with buckets and water from a nearby lake, allowed the flames to be contained in three rooms and part of the roof that was affected. Subsequently, debris removal and cooling work was carried out to prevent possible restarts of the fire.

Unfortunately, the fire caused significant damage to three rooms, two of which functioned as a motorcycle workshop and a warehouse for agricultural inputs, equipment, and tools. In addition, two motorcycles were lost and furniture and appliances were burned. It is important to note that two older adults, two adults and a minor resided in the house.

The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department has expressed its solidarity with the people affected by this emergency and is providing the necessary support for their recovery. Likewise, the corresponding investigations are being carried out to determine the causes of the fire.

This event highlights the importance of the work of volunteer firefighters and the collaboration of the community in emergency situations. Their quick response and joint work were critical in bringing the fire under control and preventing further damage. The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department calls on the communities to be alert to any conflagration that may arise, to act in time.