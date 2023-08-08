Fire consumed part of a house in Nuevo Horizonte, Neiva

Serious material damage left a fire in eastern Neiva. A fan could have been the cause of the conflagration.

The first of the incidents occurred in a house located on Calle 25a #50-65 in the Nuevo Horizonte neighborhood. A structure fire consumed part of the property, causing significant damage.

According to the owner, it is suspected that a fan that was left connected could have been the cause of the fire. Material losses focused on the second floor, where items such as clothing, three beds, three mattresses, a television, cash, three closets, two mirrors, two windows, and two water tanks were lost.

In addition to the material losses, the ceiling and the painting suffered considerable damage. The Risk Management Secretariat has issued a series of recommendations to prevent future similar incidents, including disconnecting electrical appliances before leaving a home, avoiding overloading plugs, turning off gas taps and performing regular maintenance on the electrical system to avoid possible sparks and damage.

In another incident, a fire affected a hopper used to store rice husks in Molinos Roa. It is presumed that a welding spark could have started the fire. The Official Fire Brigade responded quickly, carrying out an operation to remove and moisten the scale to finally empty the hopper completely.

These incidents highlight the importance of constant vigilance and taking preventative measures in homes and workplaces. Authorities continue to work to educate the community on fire safety and effective response in emergency situations. Maintaining safety and compliance with prevention guidelines is essential to ensure the protection of life and property.