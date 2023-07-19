Home » Fire consumes five hectares of forest in Molleturo
News

Fire consumes five hectares of forest in Molleturo

by admin

About eight hours it took the personnel of the Cuenca Fire Department to put out a forest fire that consumed around 5 hectares. Photo Fire Department Cuenca

About eight hours it took the personnel of the Cuenca Fire Department to put out a forest fire that consumed around 5 hectares of forest between the afternoon and night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in the Molleturo parish.

To deal with the emergency, 12 firefighters and four vehicles were dispatched.

