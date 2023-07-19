Fire consumes five hectares of forest in Molleturo

About eight hours it took the personnel of the Cuenca Fire Department to put out a forest fire that consumed around 5 hectares. Photo Fire Department Cuenca

About eight hours it took the personnel of the Cuenca Fire Department to put out a forest fire that consumed around 5 hectares of forest between the afternoon and night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in the Molleturo parish.

To deal with the emergency, 12 firefighters and four vehicles were dispatched.

