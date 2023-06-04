Home » Fire Department attends bus fire on Los Chorros highway – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador Territory of young adults
News

by admin
The Fire Department attended a fire registered in a bus on route 201 when it was driving on the highway to Los Chorros, at kilometer 16.

According to the authorities, the event occurred due to a fuel spill, in view of which, the first response teams immediately moved to that area to attend to the passengers.

“What caused the fire could be overheating in the brake drums, the fire spread to the other parts, first because of the traffic and then because the material is fiber,” explained firefighter Martín Moran.

For his part, motorist Juan Álvaro Caballero Polanco said he was driving and suddenly a tire blew up, he parked and went out to check, but when he got out he saw that the tire was already on fire.

