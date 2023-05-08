Fire Department controls fire attempt on bus on route 29-G – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador Territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The Fire Department teams responded to a report of a fire in a public transport unit, at kilometer 4½, Army Boulevard, Soyapango, San Salvador.

As detailed by the elements, the prompt intervention of the bus driver by effectively using the fire extinguisher managed to control the attempt.

The institution’s staff immediately arrived in the area to carry out the proper inspection to rule out a new accident. In addition, he provided preventive and safety instructions, leaving the bus in safe conditions.

The institution calls on the population that in the event of any emergency of this type, contact the immediate line to report any eventuality to 913.