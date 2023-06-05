Fire destroys house in Prato alla Drava – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 05 JUNE – A fire destroyed a house in Prato alla Drava this morning. The alarm went off around 6.30, when the firefighters arrived, part of the building, consisting of five apartments, was already completely engulfed in flames. The quick intervention made it possible to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.



The cause of the trigger is not yet known, investigations are underway and post-intervention reclamation work is still underway. The firefighters of San Candido, Versciaco, Sesto, as well as the White Cross and the forces of order intervened on the spot. (HANDLE).

