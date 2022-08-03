Home News Fire in a boarding house in Udine, four people in hospital
Fire in a boarding house in Udine, four people in hospital

UDINE. A fire broke out shortly after 2pm on Wednesday 3 August at the Al Fari pension, in via Melegnano in Udine. The fire, on the causes of which the investigations are still in progress, broke out in the external courtyard of the structure, with the flames that then affected the wooden roof of the residence.

Four people were taken to the hospital for medical checks. Firefighters intervened on the spot and took steps to secure the building. Smoke damage occurred in two rooms.

