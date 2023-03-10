The fire that broke out this morning at dawn in the building occupied by migrants in via Riva di Ponente in Cagliari is arson. The carabinieri have identified the alleged perpetrator, who is now in the barracks to be heard. From what is learned, the man would have set the flames following some misunderstandings and quarrels with another migrant who slept in the structure. The military are also verifying the hypothesis that he purposely shut off the water before setting fire to the household goods and waste accumulated inside the building.

The flames, ignited shortly before 6, quickly spread and devastated a large part of the structure, destined to be declared unusable. At the time of the fire, there were about 40 migrants in the building: all managed to escape and save themselves. Now you have to understand will have to go to sleep. Currently they are on the street with the few things recovered from the dormitory. Moments of tension upon the arrival of the police, with some North Africans attacking them. On the spot together with the carabinieri are the agents of the flying squad and the staff of the local police.

FIRST MEASURES – The migrant who started the fire in the building in via Riva di Ponente this morning has been arrested. It is a 42-year-old Senegalese who has recently arrived at the facility. The arrest was carried out by the carabinieri after they had taken the man to the barracks to hear him. The man allegedly set the fire to take revenge on another compatriot with whom he had had a quarrel. The flying squad instead denounced another Senegalese, a 24-year-old young man, who this morning had attacked the officers who intervened following the fire.

Meanwhile, the prefect of Cagliari, Giuseppe De Matteis, has urgently convened a summit in the Prefecture. Present at the meeting are the questore, the provincial commander of the carabinieri, the local police and the fire brigade and representatives of the municipality and region. At the center of the meeting not only the seriousness of the fact but the future accommodation of the 40 migrants who slept inside. The building, which is owned by the Region, will be seized and entrusted to a custodian. Migrants will therefore no longer be able to return.

THE STRUCTURE WILL BE CLOSED – The building occupied by migrants in via Riva di Ponente in Cagliari where a fire was started this morning will be closed. It is one of the decisions taken during the summit convened by the prefect Giuseppe De Matteis. “It was a technical coordination meeting – the prefect specified to ANSA – which was attended by representatives of the Region, which owns the building, and of the Municipality for the possible involvement of social services. The genesis of the fire was examined: it started from internal dynamics and not from an external aggression”, clarified the prefect”. “The building – he added – will be made safe as soon as the firefighters complete the reclamation operations, the Region will then close all access routes to the structure and the police forces will monitor to prevent anyone from entering”. As for reception, “all migrants will be identified – specified De Matteis – those who are asylum seekers and show the need for reception will be taken care of from the Prefecture’s network, for illegal immigrants instead the notice to leave the national territory will be triggered”.