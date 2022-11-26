Home News Fire in a farmhouse in Castellamonte, animals safe and 350 round bales of hay in smoke
CASTELLAMONTE. From 5 in the morning on Saturday, 26 numerous teams of firefighters have been intervening in Castellamonte for the fire of an agricultural building used as a storage of round bales and animal shelter. The cattle present in the stables were promptly released thanks to the intervention of the firefighters and were placed in a safe area. The area affected by the flames is approximately 600 square meters and also includes 350 round bales of hay. The round bale stripping and shutdown operations are still in progress. The firefighters of Ivrea and the volunteers of Bosconero, Castellamonte, Rivarolo and San Maurizio intervened to put out the fire.

VIDEO

Fire in a farmhouse in Sant’Antonio di Castellamonte

