News

Fire in a farmhouse in Sant'Antonio di Castellamonte

Fire in a farmhouse in Sant’Antonio di Castellamonte

Operations in progress

CASTELLAMONTE. The operations of dismantling and extinguishing the fire that broke out in a farmhouse in Castellamonte, in the hamlet of Sant’Antonio, around 5 this morning are still underway. About 350 round bales of hay were up in smoke, while the animals in the stables were rescued by the intervention of the Ivrea fire brigade and volunteers from Bosconero, Castellamonte, Rivarolo and San Maurizio

00:14

