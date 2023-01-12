Home News Fire in an apartment in Orsago, father saves his wife and three children
“It was all dark and there was smoke, you couldn’t see anything, together with my wife we ​​managed to take our children out,” says Jiribidije Ougue, a 38-year-old worker. Last night around 4 a fire broke out in the house where they have lived for over a decade, in via Pontebbana in Orsago. He and his wife carried their 3, 6 and 9 year old children to safety.

The short circuit of a blanket completely destroyed the bedroom where the eldest son slept, woken up in time by his mother and remained unharmed. The parents carried the children outside, waiting for the firefighters to arrive.

The 38-year-old was transferred to the emergency room during the night, due to smoke inhaled while rescuing family members. But in the morning he was already able to return home. «Luckily we’re all fine – he explains, the rest will settle down. Heartfelt thanks to the firefighters who prevented the fire from destroying the whole house, we couldn’t have done it without them.

The prompt intervention of the firefighters confined the flames to the room. The carabinieri are also on the spot for the investigation. The fire broke out due to a malfunction of a heating blanket.

