Fire in apartment, mother and 7-month-old daughter burned – News

A seven-month-old baby girl and her mother were burned following the fire that broke out in their apartment in Ruvo di Puglia, in the Bari area. Her baby has burns on 25% of her body and is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the burns center of the Bari Polyclinic, together with her mother. The Corato firefighters, the local police and the carabinieri intervened on site. Investigations are underway to ascertain the causes of the fire.



