Fire in Cojutepeque leaves several people affected and five homes damaged in the El Calvario neighborhood

A strong fire broke out this Sunday afternoon in the El Calvario neighborhood of Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán, where 5 houses were hit by fire.

Firefighters, Civil Protection, lifeguards, police officers and locals fought the flames that left extensive damage.

«We inspected a fire in Cojutepeque, where at least 5 houses have been affected. The fire started after an explosion, the cause is still being investigated,” the police said.

We inspected a fire in the El Calvario neighborhood, Cojutepeque, where at least 5 homes have been affected. The fire started after an explosion, the cause is still being investigated. We are in the area collaborating to quell the incident and to investigate its origin.

“We are in the area collaborating to quell the incident and to investigate the origin of it,” he added on his social networks.

📍 Colonia El Huerto, Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán.

Lifeguards treated several people with nervous breakdowns and others affected by smoke.

#Developing Cojutepeque Sectional Red Cross assisting people with nervous breakdowns and minor burns, including minors, as a result of the fire in 3 houses in Colonia Los Huertos on the old Pan-American Highway.

Via: @CruzRojaSal pic.twitter.com/rqJm9Jerip – Cronio Digital Newspaper (@croniosv) April 16, 2023

