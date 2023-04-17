Home » Fire in Cojutepeque leaves several people affected and five homes damaged in the El Calvario neighborhood
Fire in Cojutepeque leaves several people affected and five homes damaged in the El Calvario neighborhood

Fire in Cojutepeque leaves several people affected and five homes damaged in the El Calvario neighborhood

A strong fire broke out this Sunday afternoon in the El Calvario neighborhood of Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán, where 5 houses were hit by fire.

Firefighters, Civil Protection, lifeguards, police officers and locals fought the flames that left extensive damage.

«We inspected a fire in Cojutepeque, where at least 5 houses have been affected. The fire started after an explosion, the cause is still being investigated,” the police said.

“We are in the area collaborating to quell the incident and to investigate the origin of it,” he added on his social networks.

Lifeguards treated several people with nervous breakdowns and others affected by smoke.

