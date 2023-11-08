Home » Fire in Cologne asylum seekers’ home: 50 people taken to emergency accommodation – Rhineland – News
Fire in Cologne asylum seekers’ home: 50 people taken to emergency accommodation – Rhineland – News

According to initial findings from the fire department and police, a fire broke out in one of the rooms in the evening. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire after a few minutes. A resident of the accommodation had to be taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

After the fire, the lightweight hall was so covered in soot that the Cologne housing authority had to look for new accommodation for a total of 50 women, children and men. It is unclear why the fire broke out in the room. According to police, there is no evidence that the fire was started from outside.

WDR will report on this topic on November 8th, 2023 on the radio on WDR 2.

