Fire in Elmshorn caused hours of train cancellations in SH | > – News

Because gazebos were burning in Elmshorn, there were problems in rail traffic on Tuesday morning. Cancellations and delays are still possible until Wednesday morning.

After the fire brigade in Elmshorn (Pinneberg district) extinguished two burning gazebos on Tuesday morning, local trains are largely running normally again. Shortly before 9 a.m., the railway tweeted that the fire service had ended and the route between Elmshorn and Neumünster had been closed again. A replacement bus service ran between Elmshorn and Wrist in the morning.

According to Bahn, there may still be delays and partial cancellations on this section of the route. RB 71 trains to Wrist end in Elmshorn. Normal operation there will only be possible again from the start of operations on Wednesday morning. Travelers to Wrist, Dauenhof or Horst can take RE 70 trains. The drives to the three train stations unscheduled.

Long-distance travelers also needed patience

There were also some restrictions on long-distance traffic. The ICE trains between Kiel and Hamburg continued to be canceled on Tuesday morning, the express trains from Hamburg to Padborg were diverted and therefore arrived about an hour later.

Lockdown around 3:30 a.m

The railway line between Elmshorn and Neumünster was closed on Tuesday morning at around 3.30 a.m. due to the fire, and Elmshorn station was also closed. There was no train in the direction of Neumünster, Sylt and Kiel for more than four hours. In some cases, long-distance and regional trains were completely eliminated. The stops at Hamburg-Dammtor and Neumünster were dropped on the route between Kiel and Munich.

Elaborate extinguishing work near the tracks

According to the fire brigade, two gazebos in an allotment garden in Elmshorn near the train station caught fire on Tuesday night. The fire brigade first had to lay half a kilometer of hose to get to the scene. In addition, gas cylinders and batteries were stored in one of the two arbours, which threatened to explode. A lot of water was used for hours – and together with the heat, a cable on the tracks was damaged, which had to be repaired.

