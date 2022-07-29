RIVIGNANO. A fire broke out in the early evening of Friday 29 July in the outdoor area of the “Al Fiume” restaurant (former “Da Pippo” trattoria) in Flambruzzo di Rivignano.
The request for intervention from the fire brigade arrived just before 8 pm, who arrived on site with several teams.
Fire in Flambruzzo, the warehouse of the restaurant Al Fiume is on fire
The flames started from some wooden structures deposited inside a warehouse belonging to the restaurant, in an area close to the neighboring stream.
Four fire brigade teams intervened on the spot, after a first attempt to contain the flames made with agricultural vehicles by the residents.