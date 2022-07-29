RIVIGNANO. A fire broke out in the early evening of Friday 29 July in the outdoor area of ​​the “Al Fiume” restaurant (former “Da Pippo” trattoria) in Flambruzzo di Rivignano.

The request for intervention from the fire brigade arrived just before 8 pm, who arrived on site with several teams.

The flames started from some wooden structures deposited inside a warehouse belonging to the restaurant, in an area close to the neighboring stream.

Four fire brigade teams intervened on the spot, after a first attempt to contain the flames made with agricultural vehicles by the residents.