Home News Fire in Flambruzzo, the warehouse of the restaurant Al Fiume is on fire
RIVIGNANO. A fire of vast proportions broke out on the evening of Friday 29 July inside the pizza restaurant “Al Fiume Da Pippo” in Flambruzzo di Rivignano. The flames developed in a warehouse where a lot of wood material was stacked next to the restaurant’s winter location, which was closed.

The request for intervention reached the provincial command of the fire brigade shortly before 20 when a high column of black smoke rose from the structure, which also has a summer office. Three teams of firefighters arrived on the spot from Udine, Latisana, Codroipo and San Vito al Tagliamento, awaiting their arrival the first extinguishing works had been started by the residents who also used a tractor.

The intervention of the fire brigade went on for a long time. According to a first estimate, the damage would not be significant but the intense smoke developed by the fire blackened the structure which will remain closed.

A hard blow for the owner who was taken ill. The intentional origin of the stake is not excluded, today the firefighters will hear the magistrate on duty who will evaluate the possible seizure of the property.

