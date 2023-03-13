The case was registered this morning in the calle 35 # 16 – 47, “where Mary”. The tragedy It could have been worse, because an adult over 98 years of age lives in the house, however, fortunately she was not in the place because she is hospitalized.



Leonardo Ibarrawho lives in the burned down house, told THE REPORTER that “that was in the early morning hours. We were sleeping in the last room and the smoke woke us up. When we got up, the room was already on fire.

According to Ibarra, they had to go out through the neighbor’s yard. “We were my wife and I. Luckily my mother-in-law was hospitalized, she is a 98-year-old lady. Otherwise the misfortune would have been worse because she would not have endured that smoke, ”she said.



About the causes of the fire The man expressed that “two hypotheses are being handled. possibly some power cords or a person who threw a candle on the furniture. You have to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office to see what happens.

He added that they have been living in that sector of María Eugenia for more than 50 years. “We practically lost everything.: the motorcycle, the television, the refrigerator, the furniture, everything and part of the clothes. I only kept the pants and the flip-flops that I have on, ”she added.

Ibarra also made a call to people with a good heart who wish to support them in this difficult moment in which they were left with nothing. “In fixing the house now I think we would need about 15 million pesos. From the bottom of my heart, anyone who can help us can do so at No 3233267706”, he concluded.

