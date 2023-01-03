The Public Prosecutor of Udine has opened a file for fire and manslaughter and personal injury after the fire that broke out in Santa Caterina, inside the structure for unaccompanied minors managed by the Aedis cooperative in which Ledjan Imeraj, 17, lost his life Albanian who arrived unaccompanied in Trieste two years ago. This was announced by the prosecutor of Udine, Maximus Lia.



the tragedy of san silvestro The screams of the boys running away, the roof engulfed in flames, the smoke: the testimony of those who saw the fire in Pasian di Prato Viviana Zamaria

01 January 2023

«Today’s morning – explained the prosecutor – the first information arrived. The deputy prosecutor and the judicial police are at work. The investigation is still in full swing.”

Testimonials from neighbors

The neighbors who live in the other apartments – six in all, two of which have been united to accommodate minors – watched the firefighters at work on Sunday morning as they secured the building. A strong smell of burning still lingers in the air. “We’ve been out since the fire broke out – says Giulia Menis -. I heard the screams of the boys and when I went out the door on the landing there was already a cloud of smoke»

. And so are the other residents who tell of the arrival of the sirens, of fear, of anguish, of fleeing their homes. «I was worried when I heard the sirens of the emergency vehicles – says Mario Zuliani -. I didn’t notice any burning smell. Then I went out and saw the roof of the building completely engulfed in flames».

THE TESTIMONIALS

The meeting of the Prefect

On the morning of Monday 2 January, a technical meeting was held at the headquarters of the Prefecture of Udine which was attended by representatives of the forces of order, the fire brigade, the mayor of Pasian di Prato, Andrea Pozzo, the Councilor Barillari for the Municipality of Udine and two managers of the Region, who presented the new regulation for the management of reception facilities for unaccompanied minors.

«This regulation – the words of the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello – will standardize the different types of structures for the reception of unaccompanied foreign minors. The document also mentions how many operators responsible for taking care of minors must be provided for each of these structures. Thursday 5 January, in the morning, there will be another table with the mayors of the area precisely to illustrate this document”.