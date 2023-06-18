Fire in Tetovo hospital: no one will go to jail / North Macedonia / Areas / Home

Statue of Justice – © Michal Kalasek/Shutterstock

In September 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 emergency, a fire at the Tetovo hospital in North Macedonia led to the death of 10 patients. The sentence of the trial now divides and causes discussion

The trial over the Tetovo hospital fire in September 2021, in which 14 people lost their lives and ten were injured, ended in early June 2023. The two former managers of the Tetovo Clinical Center were convicted with conditional, while a doctor was acquitted who was accused of not respecting the rules during the epidemic.

Tetovo Clinical Hospital, as a legal entity, was found guilty of “causing public danger” and should be fined one million Macedonian dinars (16,000 Euros).

On 8 September 2021, a modular prefab with 35 beds for the accommodation of Covid-19 patients set up on the hospital grounds burned down. Executives Florin Besimi and Artan Etemi were tried for “serious crimes against public safety” and were sentenced to one year and six months on probation, so they won’t actually go to jail unless they commit a new crime.

The court decided to acquit Dr. Boban Vucevski and the hospital for the crime of “non-compliance with health regulations”. In particular, the doctor was accused of allowing relatives of patients to stay in the hospital room to help patients recover.

Reasons for the sentence

Judge Jordan Velkovski told reporters that the verdict was based on the evidence presented at the main hearing and the facts from that evidence. He points out that the Public Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment in which it is accused not of having caused the fire, but of not having installed the fire extinguishers.

It assessed that the defendants did not install the fire extinguishers and thus caused a danger to the life and body of people and patients with Covid-19. On the other hand, he believes that the fire itself was not their direct fault.

According to the judge, the prosecutor’s office did not prove that Dr. Boban Vucevski was in charge of the facility, and pointed out that a notice on the entrance doors barred entry to all but doctors, and there were no overseers .

In addition to national institutions, the investigations, which began after the fire and lasted almost a year until August 2022, involved experts and investigators from the German Federal Criminal Police. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also announced that the start of the fire was caused by the switching on of an extension cord connected to a defibrillator which was used to revive a patient.

Medical personnel tried to put out the flames, but the fire quickly spread throughout the building, on the roof and wall panels, and in the hospital’s local inventory. The expert reports on the direct causes of the fire were made on the orders of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Experts speak of procedures not respected

The exact causes of the fire were clarified during the trial by an electrical engineering expert, who also submitted a written report to the prosecutor during the preliminary investigation.

“The configuration of the electrical system was not done according to the regulations for this type of construction,” forensic expert Irfan Shaqiri said in court. “The very act of connecting the object to the operator’s electrical network was performed by two hospital employees without drawing up a document, a report necessary for this type of installation. All the activities of these two electricians were performed without any supervision by certified electrical engineers, authorized by our Chamber of Electrical Engineers”.

According to the expert’s findings, the electrical installation in the modular structure lacked a large number of documents necessary for this type of construction. “The facility, a modular hospital designed and built by ‘Braco’ company, was installed, according to them, as requested by the Ministry of Health,” added Shaqiri. “According to their statement, their duty was only to prepare and install the structure at the designated location. There is not even a report on the electrical system, because apparently nobody asked them to prepare such a document”.

Throughout the hearings, groups of citizens gathered outside the courthouse and protested peacefully demanding the release of Dr. Vucevski, who in their view should not be a defendant in this trial. Many stressed to local media that Vucevski helped them a lot to overcome the disease while being treated in the hospital.

The reactions

The trial over the Tetovo hospital fire began on December 7, 2022, after being postponed several times since September 2022. The prosecutor’s office says it will await the written verdict and then, after studying the content, will decide whether to file an appeal or not.

There have also been reactions from various political parties. Of the representatives of the movement Alternative they asked if “we would have received the same sentence if the director of the hospital hadn’t been the brother of Minister Fatmir Besimi, while the Minister of Health Fatmir Mejiti did not answer the question if this decision does justice to 14 people burned alive in the hospital” .

For VMRO-DPMNE, this verdict is proof that the Macedonian judiciary is controlled by politics. “The verdict in the Tetovo modular hospital case is another proof that there is no justice for the people of North Macedonia, and the judiciary only serves the government. With 14 patients burned alive, the fact that we are not responsible only demonstrates the extent to which our judiciary is politicised”.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, North Macedonia’s judiciary “is a disgrace to all of Europe”.

