Yesterday evening, just before 21.30, the firefighters intervened in Via Mier in Belluno for a fire that broke out in the cellars of an apartment building: four people taken to hospital for breathing smoke. The apartment building has been evacuated.

The firefighters rushed with the first departure personnel, two tankers and nine operators, promptly extinguished the flames, which had developed inside one of the rooms of the cellars of about six square meters who burned the household goods placed in storage.

The four people, who breathed smoke in the early stages of the fire, were assisted on the spot by Suem health personnel and then transferred to the emergency room. The firefighters did the clean up the room and ventilate the premises restoring the safety of the building. The cause of the flames is being investigated by firefighters. The rescue operations ended around one o’clock.