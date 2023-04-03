news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CUTRO, 02 APR – The timely intervention of the carabinieri made it possible to save the life in Cutro of a 72-year-old woman who had fainted due to the smoke given off by a fire that had developed, due to accidental causes, in the kitchen of his home.



After the 112 alarm was raised by some passers-by, two soldiers from Cutro Station arrived on the spot and, after breaking down the front door of the house, which was completely filled with smoke, they saw the old woman passed out on the kitchen floor and they rescued her.



The woman was taken by the 118 staff to the Crotone hospital and subjected to the necessary treatment. Her condition is not serious.



The firefighters, warned by the carabinieri themselves, then proceeded to put out the flames. (HANDLE).

