Home News Fire in the Karst: emergency over, roads reopened
News

Fire in the Karst: emergency over, roads reopened

by admin
Fire in the Karst: emergency over, roads reopened

TRIESTE. Emergency over and fire under control with the A4 motorway reopened in both directions; the coast road has also been reopened.

This is the situation before nine on Sunday 7 August, after the firefighters continued to operate throughout the night.

As communicated by the deputy governor of the Fvg Region with responsibility for Civil Protection Riccardo Riccardi, “9 fire brigade teams are still operating, engaged in reclamation actions” and to extinguish the latest outbreaks.

On Saturday evening – after a day of intense work by hundreds of people including firefighters, civil protection and forestry, two helicopters and a Canadair – the A4 motorway section, closed in the morning, was reopened: first between Villesse and Sistiana towards Trieste and after a couple of hours also the one between Sistiana and Villesse towards Venice.

On the other hand, it has not reopened the Duino Nord service area as rail traffic is still suspended. Trenitalia technicians worked all night to repair the damage caused to the line by the flames and restore the railway service. This could resume in the late morning.

A coordination meeting between the Prefecture, the emergency responders and Mitja Petelin, deputy mayor of Duino – the central point of the fire – is underway to take stock of the situation.

From the meteorological point of view, all night – and also this morning – the bura blew with some strong gusts, the sea is rough and the sky cloudy.

See also  Auronzo: tourist struck down by a heart attack on the Tre Cime path

You may also like

Jingwu Kuai Review丨Hunan, where Zhong Lingyu is beautiful,...

Weather forecast, Italy divided in two: bad weather...

Beijing: Persons with a history of living in...

Conte and Renzi, solo race for the third...

Salassa recommends good reading to do by the...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

West Nile, alarm in Veneto. There are 68...

Passo del Tonale: the remains of twelve Austro-Hungarian...

Reception in Chivasso The Sai project has been...

In Sestri Levante, 5000 people dance on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy