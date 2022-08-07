Emergency returned and fire on the Karst under control, with the A4 motorway reopened in both directions; the coast road has also been reopened. This is the situation before nine, after the firefighters have continued to operate throughout the night. At this time, as specified by the deputy governor of the Fvg Region with responsibility for Civil Protection Riccardo Riccardi, “9 fire brigade teams are operating, engaged in reclamation actions” and to extinguish the latest outbreaks. A helicopter should take off shortly to monitor the situation from above.

Yesterday evening – after a day of intense work by hundreds of people including firefighters, civil protection and forestry, two helicopters and a Canadair – the A4 motorway section, closed in the morning, was reopened: first between Villesse and Sistiana in the direction Trieste and after a couple of hours also the one between Sistiana and Villesse towards Venice. On the other hand, it has not reopened the Duino Nord service area as rail traffic is still suspended. Trenitalia technicians worked all night to repair the damage caused to the line by the flames and restore the railway service. This could resume in the late morning.

A coordination meeting between the Prefecture, the emergency responders and Mitja Petelin, deputy mayor of Duino – the central point of the fire – is underway to take stock of the situation.

From the meteorological point of view, all night – and also this morning – the bura blew with some strong gusts, the sea is rough and the sky cloudy.