“We heard three strong blows and then we ran away because there were flames.” Thus two employees of Trans Speedy srl, a company close to the Nitrolchimica where the fire spread, in San Giuliano Milanese. “We know that there are some injured because they were taken away in an ambulance, but we don’t know anything else,” they added.
02:45
See also [Knowing early]Ministry of Commerce: Hope that the US will adopt a rational and pragmatic economic and trade policy towards China; the "East and West" project is officially launched_ Securities Times Network