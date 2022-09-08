Home News Fire in the Milanese area, the witness: “Three shots and then a blaze, all the glass exploded”
News

Fire in the Milanese area, the witness: “Three shots and then a blaze, all the glass exploded”

Fire in the Milanese area, the witness: “Three shots and then a blaze, all the glass exploded”

“We heard three strong blows and then we ran away because there were flames.” Thus two employees of Trans Speedy srl, a company close to the Nitrolchimica where the fire spread, in San Giuliano Milanese. “We know that there are some injured because they were taken away in an ambulance, but we don’t know anything else,” they added.

