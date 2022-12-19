Home News Fire in the night at Villa Luisa Strassoldo, extensive damage
Fire in the night at Villa Luisa Strassoldo, extensive damage

Fire in the night at Villa Luisa Strassoldo, extensive damage

AIELLO FROM FRIULI. Fire in the night between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 December at Villa Luisa Strassoldo, in Aiello. The alarm was triggered around 1.30, when a citizen called 112. The firefighters immediately rushed to the scene.

The damage caused by the flames to a structure in via Vittorio Emanuele II was significant. On the other hand, no people were injured or intoxicated: the building was uninhabited.

Firefighters are still carrying out the safety operations.

