AIELLO FROM FRIULI. Fire in the night between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 December at Villa Luisa Strassoldo, in Aiello. The alarm was triggered around 1.30, when a citizen called 112. The firefighters immediately rushed to the scene.

The damage caused by the flames to a structure in via Vittorio Emanuele II was significant. On the other hand, no people were injured or intoxicated: the building was uninhabited.

Firefighters are still carrying out the safety operations.