Strong forest fire in the páramo del Almorzadero, between Carcasí, Santander and Chiscas, Boyacá, swept away more than 50 frailejones.

According to the Santander Risk Management Office, prompt attention from the Santander fire brigade Carcasí and El Cerrito allowed the situation to be controlled and prevented from spreading.

“Thanks to the quick attention of the firefighters from Carcasí and El Cerrito, they managed to put out a fire that affected high mountain páramo, especially several areas of vegetation such as frailejón and biological diversity vegetables found especially in páramos,” he said. Fabián Vargas, Santander Risk Director.

Fabián Várgas also specified that the dry season, added to the high temperatures that the national territory is going through, are the main triggers for forest fires and the one that occurred in Santander was no exception.

“The fire started because of the high temperatures that the Andean region is going through, as the Ideam has made known in various reports and confirmed in the statement 03 of 2023, where it generates us, some alerts throughout the department, ”explained Vargas.

The official explained that the slightest loss of frailejones has a direct impact on the environment, since this plant helps preserve water and takes a year to grow one cm.

“We see that they are frailejones totally destroyed, frailejones that had a considerable height. It is high mountain vegetation, all this leads to the fact that within the municipalities and municipal risk decision councils efforts have to be regulated and have the agreements in force with all the relief forces, because in the end they are the ones who are in the territory attending to all those forest fires,” added Vargas.

In Santander there are 80 municipalities with a high probability of fire, 25 are on red alert and 50 on orange alert; and municipalities like Curití, Guepsa, Contratación, Gambita, El Playón have already presented conflagrations.