Fire in the Parma area, the warehouse of a plastic company destroyed – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – PARMA, MAY 27 – A serious fire spread around 1.30 pm at the gates of Fidenza, in the Parma area. In the ‘La Bionda’ industrial district, the warehouse of the Monteplast company, a company that produces and markets plastic material, was completely destroyed. A tall, black column of smoke still hangs over the town and is visible several kilometers away. The firefighters of Parma, Fidenza and Fiorenzuola D’Arta are operating on site.



Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the area was cordoned off for a large radius given the strong wind that is currently blowing in the area. The forces of order are present at the site of the fire and also the Arpae technicians who have begun monitoring the air quality The mayor of Fidenza, Andrea Massari, has issued an appeal to the citizens in which he underlines “to keep the windows within a kilometer of the fire and to avoid approaching and standing outside the areas close to the fire”. (HANDLE).

