Home » Fire in Tübingen’s Schellingstraße: large-scale deployment of rescue workers
News

Fire in Tübingen’s Schellingstraße: large-scale deployment of rescue workers

by admin
Fire in Tübingen’s Schellingstraße: large-scale deployment of rescue workers

Fire brigade operation in Schellingstraße: Dense smoke had spread in the building. Image: Ulrich Metz

Building number 6/3 is affected. This is a residential building with four residential communities in which around 24 people live.

The emergency call came in at 11:39 a.m. at the control center. The fire brigade is on site with a large contingent: 14 vehicles and around 50 firefighters are on duty. The fire has already been extinguished. The weir is now checking whether there are still embers. Since it was initially unclear whether there were still people in the smoke-filled building, the fire department searched it completely.

Apparently the fire broke out in a room on the ground floor, presumably due to a forgotten candle. The room burned out completely. Dense smoke developed.

Since it was initially unclear whether there were still people in the house, the fire department searched the building. Image: Ulrich Metz

Since it was initially unclear whether there were still people in the house, the fire department searched the building. Image: Ulrich Metz

According to initial information, two people were taken to the hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Eight others are currently under surveillance by rescue workers. Several residents are apparently in shock: some managed to get to safety over scaffolding. When the fire service arrived, a man, a woman and a dog were standing on a balcony: the fire service rescued them with the ladder.

See also  Video Of SEC Chairman Praising Algorand Resurfaces After Recently Considering Him A Security By CoinTelegraph

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy