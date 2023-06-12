Fire in Tübingen’s Schellingstraße: large-scale deployment of rescue workers

Fire brigade operation in Schellingstraße: Dense smoke had spread in the building. Image: Ulrich Metz

Building number 6/3 is affected. This is a residential building with four residential communities in which around 24 people live.

The emergency call came in at 11:39 a.m. at the control center. The fire brigade is on site with a large contingent: 14 vehicles and around 50 firefighters are on duty. The fire has already been extinguished. The weir is now checking whether there are still embers. Since it was initially unclear whether there were still people in the smoke-filled building, the fire department searched it completely.

Apparently the fire broke out in a room on the ground floor, presumably due to a forgotten candle. The room burned out completely. Dense smoke developed.

According to initial information, two people were taken to the hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Eight others are currently under surveillance by rescue workers. Several residents are apparently in shock: some managed to get to safety over scaffolding. When the fire service arrived, a man, a woman and a dog were standing on a balcony: the fire service rescued them with the ladder.

