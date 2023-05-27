Home » Fire in Vigía del Fuerte
Fire in Vigía del Fuerte

Tonight, May 26, a strong fire broke out in Vigía del Fuerte, in the Venezuela neighborhood. So far five houses have been completely destroyed. The community helps with all kinds of elements to prevent the flames from advancing.

Vigía del Fuerte, a municipality of Antioquia located in Medio Atrato, in front of Bojayá, does not have a fire department.

