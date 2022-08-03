Home News Fire in Zanardi’s villa: “Machinery at risk”. The former champion moved to Vicenza
Fire in Zanardi's villa: "Machinery at risk". The former champion moved to Vicenza

Fire in Zanardi’s villa: “Machinery at risk”. The former champion moved to Vicenza

A fire broke out in the villa of Alex Zanardia Noventa Padovana. The photovoltaic system caught fire, with the flames extinguished in the following hours. Any damage to the machinery assisting the former champion is being assessed, who in June 2020 was involved in an accident in the Siena area while participating in a handbike race: Zanardi, for safety, was still transferred.

Zanardi transferred to Vicenza

Alex Zanardi was transferred as a precaution to a Vicenza medical center. Too risky for him to stay in the villa after the stake. The decision was made by family members. Zanardi had returned home at Christmas last year. “He is a fighter, but in this year and a half, with Covid, in the hospital and in the clinic we have been able to stay little, and few, close to him. Now returning to his family will do him good and will help him fight even more”, his wife explained. The former Formula 1 driver, who has become a symbol of Paralympic sport, underwent a cycle of treatment at the Ravenna hyperbaric center between January and February.

